Motorcyclist Commits Suicide After Losing Bike In ‘Barca-Roma’ Bet — Nigeria Today

Motorcyclist Commits Suicide After Losing Bike In ‘Barca-Roma’ Bet

A middle-aged commercial motorcyclist in Ilorin, Kwara State capital, has reportedly committed suicide after losing his motorbike in a bet over the result of a Champions League match.

The incident is said to have occurred in Oko-Erin area of the town after the return leg match between FC Barcelona of Spain and AS Roma of Italy – played in Italy last Tuesday.

The deceased, identified as Ekene Ugwuanyi, 25, was reported to have engaged in a bet with another bettor, placing a motorcycle in his possession for the deed.

Ugwuanyi is said to have bet that Barcelona, having won 4-1 in the first leg played at Nou Camp, Spain, would win the return leg and get through to the semi-final of the championship.

However, AS Roma won 3-0, thereby, qualifying for the semi-final at the expense of Barcelona by virtue of away goals rule.

The outcome of the game made the deceased to lose the motorcycle to his opponent, who smiled home with the bike from the viewing centre immediately after the match.

The man was said to be downcast following the loss of the motorcycle.

While some sources said he used the motorcylce for commercial purposes and that it was his main source of livelihood others claimed it was someone else and not him that owns the bike and that he only had it in his custody on behalf of the owner.

It was learnt that not being able to recover from the trauma, the man resorted to committing suicide by hanging himself.

The Kwara State police command spokesperson, Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the suicide.

He said it was not in connection with match betting.

Okasanmi explained that report with him indicated that the man committed the suicide because of huge debt hanging on his neck, saying “the man was said to have incurred debt here and there.”

The post Motorcyclist Commits Suicide After Losing Bike In ‘Barca-Roma’ Bet appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

