Mountaineers LB Ferns injures knee again - The Dominion Post — Nigeria Today

Mountaineers LB Ferns injures knee again
MORGANTOWN – WVU redshirt-sophomore linebacker Brendan Ferns tore the same ACL that kept him out as a true freshman in 2016, a source told The Dominion Post. The injury happened in practice last week and is a major blow to a position already lacking in

