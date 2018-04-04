Mountaineers LB Ferns injures knee again - The Dominion Post — Nigeria Today

Mountaineers LB Ferns injures knee again – The Dominion Post
|
The Dominion Post
|
Mountaineers LB Ferns injures knee again
The Dominion Post
MORGANTOWN – WVU redshirt-sophomore linebacker Brendan Ferns tore the same ACL that kept him out as a true freshman in 2016, a source told The Dominion Post. The injury happened in practice last week and is a major blow to a position already lacking in …
