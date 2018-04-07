Mourinho: City Winning Title Against United Not The End Of The World — Nigeria Today

Mourinho: City Winning Title Against United Not The End Of The World

Jose Mourinho is unconcerned if Manchester City beat Manchester United to win the title.

City hold a 16-point advantage over their nearest rivals, United and a win today at Etihad against their rivals means they have an unassailable lead in the league.

Manchester United fans are not so eager to hand City the title, but Mourinho is not giving it much importance.

“I won the title at Chelsea against United,” Mourinho explained to reporters on Friday.

“We beat United 3-0 and we won the title, at Stamford Bridge, in 2005-06. It was not the end of the world, Manchester United didn’t finish. It was just football.

“The only thing I can say is that we want to win. We don’t want to offer them the game. We want to go there, we want to compete and win the match if possible.”

