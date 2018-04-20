Mourinho hip praises on Wenger for his achievement in football - NAIJA.NG — Nigeria Today

Mourinho hip praises on Wenger for his achievement in football – NAIJA.NG
Mourinho hip praises on Wenger for his achievement in football
Mourinho says Wenger has earned his respect with his achievements. – Both managers have been rivals since Mourinho started coaching in England. – Manchester United will play Tottenham in the FA Cup semi finals at Wembley. Manchester United coach Jose …
