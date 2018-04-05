MPC: MPR Pegged At 14% — Nigeria Today

MPC: MPR Pegged At 14%

Members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) have voted at the end of the two-day meeting in Abuja to retain monetary policy rate (MPR) at 14 percent, alongside all other policy parameters. Godwin Emefiele, governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), said at the end of meeting that the […]

The post MPC: MPR Pegged At 14% appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

