MPC retains lending rate at 14% — Nigeria Today

MPC retains lending rate at 14%

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has once again retained the Monetary Policy Rate at 14 per cent due to persistent uncertain economic conditions and high inflation. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele said this while briefing newsmen on outcome of the first MPC meeting for 2018 in Abuja on Wednesday. He said the MPC members unanimously voted to retain the existing MPR and other monetary indices.

