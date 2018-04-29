MPN boasts its victory sure in Ekiti governorship election — Nigeria Today

MPN boasts its victory sure in Ekiti governorship election

Chairman of the Mega Party of Nigeria (MPN) in Ekiti State, Chief Dare Adekoya, has said the present realities in the state have positioned the party for victory in the July 14 governorship and future elections in Ekiti. Adekola said the difficult situation that past and present administrations had put Ekiti and its people through […]

