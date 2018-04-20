MPs back schism to cut church ties with Russia - The Times — Nigeria Today

MPs back schism to cut church ties with Russia – The Times
|
The Times
|
MPs back schism to cut church ties with Russia
The Times
Kiev Ukrainian MPs have voted to switch the allegiance of the country's Orthodox churches from their patriarchate in Moscow to one in Kiev. The change was the idea of President Poroshenko, who says that it will make it harder for Russia to meddle in …
Ukraine moves to split church from Russia as elections approach
Ukraine's Parliament Oks Orthodox Church Independence From Russia
Kiev seeks independence of Ukrainian Orthodox Church
