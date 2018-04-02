Mr. 2Kay set to reward P’Harcourt fans with $2000 — Nigeria Today

Mr. 2Kay set to reward P’Harcourt fans with $2000

Singer, Mr. 2Kay has an-nounced that he’ll be hosting the city of Port Harcourt and its environs to a night of great music and fun tagged: The elevated concert.

The event which is being put together by Grafton Entertainment will hold on Sunday, June 17, at Aztech Arcum, in the heart of Port Harcourt. The concert will also feature other A list artistes.

However, Mr. 2Kay has flagged off a singing/dancing competition where he would be giving away $2000 to two persons in Port Harcourt.

According to him, the initiative is a way of giving back to his starting foundation in the music industry. “Call it my little way of giving back to a place where I started my career. The support from the South has been superb from the people. The winners of the competition will also have the opportunity to share the stage with me during the elevated concert,” 2Kay said.

To participate, interested fans are expected to post a minute video of themselves singing or dancing to their favourite song from Mr. 2Kay’s latest album – Elevated. The videos are to be posted using the hashtag #ElevatedConcertph18 and participants must be following Mr. 2Kay on Twitter (@mr_2kay), Instagram (@mr.2kay) and Facebook (@iam2kay).

Recall that Mr. 2Kay released his sophomore album on February 11, 2018 and it climbed from 3 to the number 1 position on iTunes album chart. The album was on number 1 for three weeks. Since the release of the album, he has performed at the ongoing Big Brother Naija eviction show and had a media tour in Kenya with several appearances.

