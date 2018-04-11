 Mr Eazi signs Exclusive Licensing Deal with Universal Africa — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Mr Eazi signs Exclusive Licensing Deal with Universal Africa

Posted on Apr 11, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Mr Eazi and his label Banku Music has signed a licensing deal with Universal Africa for his forthcoming project Life Is Eazi Vol. 2: Lagos to London, exclusive to Africa. Mr Eazi came into the scene in 2016 with back to back records and followed up with his mixtape – Accra to Lagos – last year. Within this […]

The post Mr Eazi signs Exclusive Licensing Deal with Universal Africa appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.