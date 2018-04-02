MRS Oil declares 20% bonus shares on N2.38b tax credit - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

MRS Oil declares 20% bonus shares on N2.38b tax credit – The Nation Newspaper
|
Forbes
|
MRS Oil declares 20% bonus shares on N2.38b tax credit
The Nation Newspaper
MRS Oil Nigeria Plc shareholders will receive a 20 per cent increase in their shareholdings after the board of the oil-marketing company decided to distribute bonus shares on the back of a N2.38 billion tax gain. The firm's board stated that it had …
