 Msimanga still hopeful for DA national leadership position - Mail & Guardian — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Msimanga still hopeful for DA national leadership position – Mail & Guardian

Posted on Apr 8, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Mail & Guardian

Msimanga still hopeful for DA national leadership position
Mail & Guardian
Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga says he believes he has done all he can to persuade Democratic Alliance (DA) members to elect him as the party's federal chairperson and will be disappointed if he doesn't bag the position. Msimanga however has said he did
Trollip defeats Msimanga in DA chairperson electionCitizen
Athol Trollip re-elected as DA federal chairpersonNews24
Athol Trollip remains federal chairperson of the DABusiness Day
Times LIVE –Independent Online –HuffPost South Africa –Herald live
all 23 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.