Msimanga still hopeful for DA national leadership position - Mail & Guardian — Nigeria Today

Msimanga still hopeful for DA national leadership position – Mail & Guardian
|
Mail & Guardian
|
Msimanga still hopeful for DA national leadership position
Mail & Guardian
Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga says he believes he has done all he can to persuade Democratic Alliance (DA) members to elect him as the party's federal chairperson and will be disappointed if he doesn't bag the position. Msimanga however has said he did …
Trollip defeats Msimanga in DA chairperson election
Athol Trollip re-elected as DA federal chairperson
Athol Trollip remains federal chairperson of the DA
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!