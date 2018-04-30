 MSSN condemns Trumps statement on ‘Killing of Christians in Nigeria’ — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

MSSN condemns Trumps statement on ‘Killing of Christians in Nigeria’

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN) has faulted statement credited to United States President Donald Trump on the killing of Christians in Nigeria. The Amir (President) of the MSSN in Lagos State, Dr Saheed Ashafa in a press statement said Trump’s statement would cause further division in Nigeria. During Buhari’s visit to the Whiet […]

MSSN condemns Trumps statement on ‘Killing of Christians in Nigeria’

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.