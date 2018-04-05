MSSN wants Lagos to publicise new education policy before implementation — Nigeria Today

MSSN wants Lagos to publicise new education policy before implementation

To ensure general acceptance and understanding of the newly reviewed education policy, the Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria has appealed to the Lagos State Government to publicise the policy and make it available to stakeholders before implementation.

The President of the MSSN in Lagos State, Dr. Saheed Ashafa, in a statement said doing so would aid a collective acceptance of the policy and prevents a similar crisis currently witnessed with the Land Use Charge modification.

Ashafa, who commended the Lagos State Stakeholders Engagement Forum where the policy was reviewed, said it is important to give education stakeholders the opportunity to assess the policies before implementation.He cautioned that implementing the policies without adequate input from stakeholders might fail to yield the desired result.

“We commend Lagos State Government for bringing stakeholders together to consider the proposed new policies on education. The involvement of stakeholders is a step to success but we must avoid shortcut. We love the tall aspiration of the state government for striving to meet up with the status of leading nations in the education sector like Finland, South Korea and Singapore.

“While we commend the state government for involving stakeholders in the validation of the document, we feel it is fundamental to share necessary documents with stakeholders for quality contribution and unquestionable acceptance. A situation where a ready-made policy is just being read to stakeholders without giving room for input or contributions may defeat the good notion of the government to maintain a good relationship with stakeholders in the sector.”

While canvassing for an all-inclusive implementation of the policy, he urged the government to allow non-governmental organisations to participate in the monitoring of the policy to enhance objectivity in reporting.“We are also appealing to the governor not to allow the implementation of the new policy disrupt the peace and relative progress being enjoyed in the state’s education sector,” Ashafa stated.

