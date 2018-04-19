MSurvey secures USD 3.5mln Series A investment - Telecompaper — Nigeria Today

MSurvey secures USD 3.5mln Series A investment – Telecompaper
MSurvey secures USD 3.5mln Series A investment
Telecompaper
Mobile-first customer feedback platform mSurvey has announced a Series A funding round of USD 3.5 million, led by Africa-focused venture firm TLcom Capital with investment from Social Capital, Kapor Capital Palm and Richard Owen, the founding team of …
Kenya's mSurvey Raises USD 3.5 Mn In Series A Led By TLCom Capital
