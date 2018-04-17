 MTN Music+ goes Int'l with Sony Music Entertainment - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

MTN Music+ goes Int’l with Sony Music Entertainment – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Vanguard

MTN Music+ goes Int'l with Sony Music Entertainment
Vanguard
Africa's groundbreaking digital music service, MTN Music+ has added yet another 'plus' by signing a historic deal with Sony Music Entertainment. Through the partnership, which has been described as “the first of its kind in Nigeria,” subscribers on the
One Liners: Sony Music, WeGotTickets, Mudhoney, moreComplete Music Update

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.