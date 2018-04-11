MTN pushes ahead with listing in Nigeria - The Punch — Nigeria Today

MTN pushes ahead with listing in Nigeria – The Punch
The Punch
MTN pushes ahead with listing in Nigeria
MTN Group Limited on Tuesday said plans for an initial public offering of its Nigerian business this year were well advanced. The Chief Executive Officer, MTN, Rob Shuter, said the company would provide exact terms in the next few months. He spoke in …
