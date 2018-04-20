MTN Said to Pick More Banks to Work on Planned Nigerian IPO - Bloomberg — Nigeria Today

MTN Said to Pick More Banks to Work on Planned Nigerian IPO – Bloomberg
|
Bloomberg
|
MTN Said to Pick More Banks to Work on Planned Nigerian IPO
Bloomberg
MTN Group Ltd. has appointed more banks for the sale of shares in its Nigerian unit on the stock exchange in Lagos as it looks to start an initial public offering in June or July, according to people familiar with the matter. The Johannesburg-based …
MTN said to have named more banks for sale of shares in Nigerian unit
MTN Meets Bankers Ahead of Planned Mid-year Share Sale
MTN selects Nigerian brokers for planned IPO
