MTN Uganda to Host Uganda Athletics  Gold Coast Team  to Homecoming Dinner — Nigeria Today

Behind every successful team is a brand that believed in them from the word go.

On 26 Thursday April 2018, MTN Uganda will be hosting the Uganda Athletics Team to a special homecoming dinner to congratulate them for their amazing performance in the just completed 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.

Valery Okecho, MTN Uganda Corporate Communications Manager, was reflective about the support given by the telecom company towards athletics in Uganda;

“MTN Uganda has been a proud partner of the Uganda Athletics Federation for the last 14 years supporting various events & activities including team selection and training. Just last month, MTN Uganda provided a befitting flag off for Team Uganda at a breakfast hosted at MTN Towers before they left for the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia. It is now time to celebrate them” he said. Timothy Masaba, the administrator at the Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF), was upbeat ahead of the celebratory dinner.

“We look forward to the event hosted by MTN Uganda who have been firm supporters of the UAF activities. It is thanks to such efforts that we are able to improve our competitiveness in Ugandan athletics” said Timothy Masaba.

The Ugandan sportsmen and women tussled it out with more than 4,000 participants from as many as 71 Commonwealth nations for glory in 275 events in 19 sports.

Uganda won three gold, one silver and two bronze (six medals in total) and was ranked 15th overall with only 43 countries getting medals.

“We are extremely proud to be part of this success. We applaud the team for their hard work and efforts – this is why we are hosting them to this homecoming dinner” said MTN Uganda Sponsorship and Events Manager Mr. John Paul Okwi.

This was one of Uganda’s best performances in an international sports event since 1970.