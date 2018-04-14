MTV Base to air 'Celeb Living' - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

MTV Base to air ‘Celeb Living’ – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
MTV Base to air 'Celeb Living'
The Nation Newspaper
MTV Base is set to start airing a new show, 'Celeb Living', which will show what it's like to really live like a celebrity. According to information, the show will give fans a glimpse into the homes, flashy cars, fast cars and off the chain shoes as …
MTV Base to showcase 'Celeb Living'
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!