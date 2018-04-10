Much ado about looters list - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Much ado about looters list – The Nation Newspaper
The Nation Newspaper
Much ado about looters list
The Nation Newspaper
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) called for it, but when the list came out, the party protested. Why is the looters list generating so much heat? When can a person from whom money and property were recovered be called a looter? ADEBISI ONANUGA asked …
