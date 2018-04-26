 Mugabe robbed again - NewsDay — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Mugabe robbed again – NewsDay

Posted on Apr 26, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


NewsDay

Mugabe robbed again
NewsDay
FORMER President Robert Mugabe has allegedly lost $10 000 to one of his accountants at Gushungo Holdings. BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE. The accused, Peter Bhibhi (34), was not asked to plead to the theft charge when he appeared before Harare magistrate Tilda
False start to Mugabe property theft trialThe Herald
Mugabe family loses $10000 to fraudsterZw News Zimbabwe

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.