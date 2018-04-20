 Mukanya now back home - NewsDay — Nigeria Today
Mukanya now back home – NewsDay

Posted on Apr 20, 2018 in Entertainment


NewsDay

Mukanya now back home
CHIMURENGA music maestro Thomas “Mukanya” Mapfumo landed in the country on Wednesday night ahead of his one-off Welcome Back Bira at the Glamis Arena at Harare Exhibition Park on Saturday next week. BY LIFE & STYLE REPORTER. Chimurenga Music Company
