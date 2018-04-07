 Mulembe 'marriage' with you is over, Wetangula tells Raila - The Star, Kenya — Nigeria Today
Mulembe ‘marriage’ with you is over, Wetangula tells Raila – The Star, Kenya

The Star, Kenya

Mulembe 'marriage' with you is over, Wetangula tells Raila
Our marriage and political engagements with ODM leader Raila Odinga has ended and will not be renewed by any means, Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetangula has said. Wetangula said he has cut all his links with Raila whom he termed as a traitor to his
