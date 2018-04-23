MultiChoice, BBNaija and N5.1b Fiction - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

MultiChoice, BBNaija and N5.1b Fiction – Vanguard
MultiChoice, BBNaija and N5.1b Fiction
By Ayo Onikoyi. A very uninformed post has gone viral, making the claim that MultiChoice made N5.1 billion from the just concluded BBNaija. The composer of the message looked at the number of voters (170million) and concluded that at N30 per SMS …
