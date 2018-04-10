MultiChoice launches history of football pop-up channel on DStv — Nigeria Today

MultiChoice launches history of football pop-up channel on DStv
For 14 days, starting from 28 May, DStv Premium, Compact Plus and Compact subscribers will have access to a pop-up channel airing a new football show, History of Football. The show, launched by MultiChoice and A+E Networks International, will run 24/7 till 10 June on DStv channel 187. Outside of Africa, History of Football will air in over 160 territories, with every major territory having access to over 40 hours of content, which will be a blend of global and local programming.
