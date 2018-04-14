 Murder case: Shehu Sani framed-up like Dino Melaye – Ben Bruce — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Murder case: Shehu Sani framed-up like Dino Melaye – Ben Bruce

Posted on Apr 14, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Ben Murray-Bruce, the senator representing Bayelsa East constituency, on Saturday said Senator Shehu Sani is innocent of murder allegations levelled against him. DAILY POST recalls that Austin Iwar, the police commissioner in Kaduna State had written to the senator asking him to appear on April 30 at the Command Headquarters in Kaduna for questioning over […]

Murder case: Shehu Sani framed-up like Dino Melaye – Ben Bruce

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.