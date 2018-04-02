Murder: Family of sentenced traditional ruler alleges political manipulation — Nigeria Today

Murder: Family of sentenced traditional ruler alleges political manipulation

The family of the embattled Unuevworo (Prime Minister) of Ekpan in Uvwie council area of Delta state, Chief Newton Agbofodoh, has alleged foul play in the circumstances that led to the death sentence awarded against the traditional ruler by a Delta High Court last week.

The first son of the traditional ruler, Darlington Newton, who led the charge by the family at a press briefing in Warri on Monday, alleged that there was a political undercurrent to the court judgement, vowing that the family would challenge the decision at the appeal court.

Chief Agbofodoh, who was arrested on the 17th of June, 2016 on allegations bordering on murder and others like it, was sentenced to death by hanging by the Delta state High Court 4, sitting in Asaba last Thursday.

But speaking against the court decision at the press briefing, Darlington Newton claimed that his father’s current fate was orchestrated by politicians who accused him of not supporting them in the 2015 elections, adding that the testimony used to convict the traditional ruler was that of a witness who had earlier denied having any dealings with Ekpan or its people.

He claimed further that the political grievance against the sacked chairman of Uvwie council chairman, Henry Baro Minabonware, was extended to “my father who is neither a member of PDP or APC. It’s just because Baro is my father’s nephew. My Dad was accused of not working for Peoples Democratic Party in the 2015 Governorship /House of Assembly elections”.

He said further that sentencing his father, Chief Agbofodoh, to death over the murder of one John Mogidi, on the testimony of Innocent Chukwuma Akemu that he was an accomplice in the murder “raises more doubts because the same Innocent Akemu, a PDP member, initially said he doesn’t know anyone in Ekpan”.

While calling on the federal government, members of the traditional institution to intervene with a view to saving his father over perceived taboo in Urhobo land, especially Uvwie, Newton vowed that the family would head to the Appeal Court and explore all legal avenues “until justice is served”.

