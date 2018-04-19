Murder, kidnap kingpin shot dead in A-Ibom — Nigeria Today

Murder, kidnap kingpin shot dead in A-Ibom

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Another kingpin of a kidnap and murder squad that have been terrorising Ukanafun and Etim Ekpo communities in Akwa Ibom state has been shot dead.

It was gathered that the kingpin popularly known as Stainless was shot dead by security operatives early hours of Thursday (today).

Stainless according to sources from the area was second in command to Akaninyene Jumbo aka Iso Akpafid who was killed few months ago.

….Details later

The post Murder, kidnap kingpin shot dead in A-Ibom appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

