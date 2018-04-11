 Murder of Nigerian artist, daughter: Danish husband remanded in prison custody - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Murder of Nigerian artist, daughter: Danish husband remanded in prison custody – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 11, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Murder of Nigerian artist, daughter: Danish husband remanded in prison custody
Vanguard
Peter Nielsen, the 53-year-old Danish man alleged to have murdered his Nigerian wife and daughter, on April 5, 2018, at their residence in Banana Island, Ikoyi Lagos has been remanded in the Ikoyi prison. Peter Nielsen. He was arraigned before the Yaba
Dane accused of killing Nigerian wife dockedPremium Times
Alleged murderer of Nigerian singer remanded in prisonP.M. News

all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.