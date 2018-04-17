Murder of Nigerian singer, daughter: Autopsy indicts Danish husband — Nigeria Today

Murder of Nigerian singer, daughter: Autopsy indicts Danish husband

…shows deceased was hit in the head; bloodstains wiped off wall

By Evelyn Usman & Esther Onyegbula

LAGOS—The report of the autopsy conducted on the corpse of 37-year-old Nigerian artiste, Zainab Nielsen, a.k.a. Alizeee, has shown that she was hit in the head.

This is just as forensic investigations also revealed that blood stains were wiped off the surface of the couple’s Banana Island home.

Recall that the rising artist was allegedly murdered alongside her daughter, by her Danish husband, Petra Nielsen, at their Banana Island, Ikoyi residence on April 5.

However, the man at the center of the controversy denied culpability, claiming before the Police and at the Court 2, Yaba, that he woke up to find the corpses in their kitchen with a strong emission of gas, suggesting that they could have been suffocated by it.

Disclosing the result of the autopsy yesterday, Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, Imohimi Edgal, said: the following information on the murder that took place in Banana Island, Ikoyi, is hereby released to members of the public.

“Recall that on 11/04/2018, Mr. Peter Nielsen, alleged to have murdered his wife, Mrs Zainab Nielsen and daughter was charged to Yaba Magistrate Court.”

Autopsy revelations

The autopsy report revealed that Mrs Zainab Nielsen suffered trauma as a result of the impact on her head. Secondly, the forensic experts revealed that there were blood stains from the couple’ s bedroom to the kitchen. Though it was cleverly wiped from the surface of the floor, they were still able to detect it with the application of special chemical reagent.”

“In addition, blood stains were also discovered on the wash hand basin and on the towel, the suspect used in wiping his hands after the commission of the offence. Although it was cleverly cleaned up as well, the experts were able to discover that too.”

Edgal added that further forensic examinations that would be used as evidence against the suspect, Nielsen, were being carried out.

