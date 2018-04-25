Museveni meets Japan’s top Africa affairs chief — Nigeria Today

Museveni meets Japan’s top Africa affairs chief

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni and the visiting Director General in Charge of the Department for Africa Affairs in Japan, Ambassador Takeshi Osuga, have discussed matters pertaining to the strengthening of bilateral relations between Japan and Uganda in particular and the African continent in general focusing on economic, political and infrastructure development.

During the meeting that took place at State House Entebbe yesterday and attended by the Japanese Ambassador in Uganda Mr. Kazuaki Kameda, President Museveni commended Japan for the support and establishment of public private business partnership in Uganda.

“I am ready for the investment treaty with Japan as business and prosperity are all about markets. When one produces goods or services and another partner consumes, that means the two support each other,” he said.

He urged Japan to prioritise areas of exploration of Uganda’s iron ore deposits, phosphates and manufacturing of fertilizers. He also called on Japan to join in the infrastructure development plan for Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) such as the construction of flyovers, offering soft loans to Africa when purchasing Japanese equipment such as earthmovers and medical care, among others.

Ambassador Takeshi Osuga, on his part, described Uganda as a model of stability adding that this offers good opportunity for the development and connectivity of physical infrastructure.

