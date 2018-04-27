MUSIC: Au-Pro – 1st Ft. SlimCase — Nigeria Today

MUSIC: Au-Pro – 1st Ft. SlimCase
No dull moment with the music box himself Au-Pro… here is another banger from the Ghettolove & Oh Baby crooner Au-Pro alongside the “SaintSamiGanja” Slim case titled this “1st” still on the shaku shaku vibes. Y’ll need to listen to this
Download below and listen up.
Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.
The post MUSIC: Au-Pro – 1st Ft. SlimCase appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!