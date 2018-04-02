 MUSIC: Beejay – Drop — Nigeria Today
MUSIC: Beejay – Drop

Apr 2, 2018

Beejay is a Nigerian Music artiste whose real names are Ademola Abolaji. Beejay is well know for his sonorous vocals,exceptional Lyrics,and accurate delivery.

This is his latest project titled ‘Drop’, produced by Lames Cole.

