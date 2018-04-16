 MUSIC: Bishop – Shiver Ft. Small Doctor — Nigeria Today
MUSIC: Bishop – Shiver Ft. Small Doctor

Kick off your weekend with some smooth afro fusion vibes from Bishop and Small Doctor.

This UK based rising crooner discovered his voice and song writing talent from an early age. Now making his official debut, the singer/songwriter has released his very first single in “Shiver” featuring Small Doctor.

Bishop’s groove inspired sound of shiver, blends with a grittier Small Doctor tungba take on Shaku Shaku on an Eli produced track.

“Brain Freeze, Shiver / Malaria, Shiver / Pressure, Shiver / Wetin she want, Jungle Fever.” guarantees not only to get you nodding your head but also on the dancing floor. @ludbishop

