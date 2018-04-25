MUSIC: Bizakeem – Pick Up The Phone — Nigeria Today

MUSIC: Bizakeem – Pick Up The Phone

High Class Music Empire (HCME) Front runner Akim Yusuf Dusu popularly known by his stage name “BIZAKEEM” is set to drop his debut single titled “PICK UP THE PHONE”.

BIZAKEEM, an Afro pop singer, and a producer is well known for his lyrical prowess and versatility with matured content. The 21yrs old Plateau State born singer grew up in the city of Jos where he has carve a niche for

himself in the entertainment scene and presently based in Lagos.

He has received recommendations from several industry heavyweights and he’s without doubt, one of the next newbies to do it big in 2018.

PICK UP THE PHONE was produced By Bizakeem, mixed and mastered by Indomix.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Bizakeem-PICK-UP-THE-PHONE.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Bizakeem – Pick Up The Phone appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

