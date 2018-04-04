 MUSIC: Chris Rio & J’Dess – This Dance — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

MUSIC: Chris Rio & J’Dess – This Dance

Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

The Voice Nigeria 2017 sweethearts, Chris Rio & J’Dess debut a new duet titled “This Dance”. Ever since their battle performance on the show, fans across the continent have been anticipating a duet from the two, “JRio” as they’re fondly called – and they have delivered.

The awe-inspiring chemistry they shared on stage was epic and magical, and now “This Dance” is the song to cap it all off. Made for all lovers, especially for that intimate dance they share on their wedding day, this duet produced by Sleekamo is beautifully written and magically interpreted by both singers. It has all the makings of a classic song, one that will last for a long time. They may have topped their More Than Words performance with this, we’ll leave you to decide.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

 

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Chris Rio & J’Dess – This Dance appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.