MUSIC: Doche – My Baby — Nigeria Today

MUSIC: Doche – My Baby

Following the release of his buzzing jam Hustle, Nigerian afrobeat act, Doche has given his fans another amazing summer package with the release of a new single titled My Baby.

The Askana Music frontman announced the release of the new banger earlier today via his Instagram page.

Doche wrote, “I am excited to announce the release of another fire tune titled ‘My Baby’. Trust me, it’s better than anything you’ve heard this year and it will definitely get you on your feet. Go click on the link in my bio to check it out’.

My Baby is a romantic tune that shares a lover boy’s story of the love he has for his crush. It captures how the beau explores all the sweet little nothings in his library of words to praise his baby.

Produced by Magicboi, the song is a feel-good tune for everyone who has been, who is and who desires to fall in love and treat that special one rightly. With all the necessary groovy and good vibes to it, My Baby is a must-listen for all lovers of good music.

Fresh off the stables of the Askana Music frontman’s table, download and listen to My Baby below.

For more information, follow @askanamusic on all social handles. Instagram – @docheofficial Twitter – @docheohams.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/DOCHE_My-BaBy.mp3

