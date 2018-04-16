MUSIC: E-Code – Dom Baby (Prod. King D) — Nigeria Today

MUSIC: E-Code – Dom Baby (Prod. King D)

After a successful club banger “Go Down Low” E-code hits the studio on this new song with motivational lines and encourages one never to give up on anything, Serving them in the chilliest of ways such that the lines hit you while you are swaying with the rhythm.

E-code talks about important life lessons in between good sounds, leaving it for meticulous listeners to spot and learn from.

E-code’s ‘Dom-baby’ is a great piece. Click on it below and share your thoughts.



