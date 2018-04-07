MUSIC: Eazi Monie – 9 Months — Nigeria Today

MUSIC: Eazi Monie – 9 Months
EAZI MONIE are known for their exceptional way of delivering good music with English and there local dialect, the versatile singers are lyrical prowess, dedicated to inspiring souls through the tunes they put out to the public to listen to.
These dudes are unarguably the next big thing in Nigerian music industry.
here comes their debut single titled “9 MONTHS ” produced by world famous DON HITZ.
