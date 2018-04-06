MUSIC: Fatboi Trips – Cold — Nigeria Today

MUSIC: Fatboi Trips – Cold
Fatboi Trips aka Nolimit debuts on the Nigeria music industry as the first indigenous urhobo rap artiste. He is coated with a unique rapping prowess and dope delivery ability. Cold is the first single released from his ongoing project G.O.A.T. Cold talks about the everyday struggles the young people go through in the streets.
