MUSIC: Jake Doe – Slayve Freestyle — Nigeria Today

MUSIC: Jake Doe – Slayve Freestyle
One of Nigeria’s finest in the rap game is yet at it again with his latest freestyle – Slayve. Jake Doe known by any who is an ardent follower of Nigerian hip hop is set to drop a project soon. The anticipation is quite on a high and fans of the young budding rapper can rest assured of the level of quality to be expected.
