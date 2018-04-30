 MUSIC: Jake Doe – Slayve Freestyle — Nigeria Today
MUSIC: Jake Doe – Slayve Freestyle

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

One of Nigeria’s finest in the rap game is yet at it again with his latest freestyle – Slayve. Jake Doe known by any who is an ardent follower of Nigerian hip hop is set to drop a project soon. The anticipation is quite on a high and fans of the young budding rapper can rest assured of the level of quality to be expected.

AUDIO HERE

