MUSIC: JFK Ochonu – Addiction — Nigeria Today

MUSIC: JFK Ochonu – Addiction

Afro-hiphop/RnB artist Jerry Ochonu a vibrant and upcoming artiste simply known as JFK is one everybody has to watch out for. His first single “Addiction” is a heart warming love song that will make you fall in love and sure want to take your mama out. JFK has promised to deliver good music back to back and never a dulling moment for his fans, Expect more from this unrelenting act.

Hip hops very own, a great contender in the music scene this song will get you off your heels.

Song Produced by MACKZIMUX

http://k003.kiwi6.com/hotlink/2ykusdg89z/Addiction_-_JFK_Ochonu.mp3

