MUSIC: Julius Fakta – Shuku (Happy Yourself) — Nigeria Today

MUSIC: Julius Fakta – Shuku (Happy Yourself)

The Popular Dance With Peter Season One Icon “JuliuS FaKta” has Released His Latest Single For 2018 Which he Titled “Shuku” (HappY Yourself)… He States This Song is Meant To Elevate Any Soul That Is Worried And Also Revive The Hope Of A Better Tomorrow Than Today ….

“Shuku” Was Produced By Julius FaKta ,Mix and mastered By Jusino Beatz ..

He Finally Stated “There Is No Better Way To Happy Yourself Than To Dance” And Theres No Other Better Song To Dance To Than “Shuku”….



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Shuku-Happy-Yourself-.mp3

