MUSIC: Kahli Abdu – Lonely Girls Club — Nigeria Today

MUSIC: Kahli Abdu – Lonely Girls Club

Posted on Apr 28, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Nigerian-born artist & producer Kahli Abdu returns with his new single, Lonely Girls Club, the follow-up to last summer’s Romantic Girl, which Fader called “a sweet tune that’s bright and alluring”.

The second single off his forthcoming project “Book of Solomon,” Lonely Girls Club is a groovy melancholic tune that marries catchy melodies with Afrobeat rhythms, which has become Kahli’s signature sound that he’s termed Exotic Pop. The song was produced by Kahli Abdu & Brooklyn-based musician Michael Behari.

Download & Listen below


