MUSIC: Kush Werey Ft. Johnsynarno – Awon Temi (Prod By. Sensebeatz) — Nigeria Today

MUSIC: Kush Werey Ft. Johnsynarno – Awon Temi (Prod By. Sensebeatz)

Unsigned Elegushu Act, Kush Werey features Johnsynarno on new street rap tune titled, “Awon Temi”

Kush Wehrey is no doubt a force to be reckoned with, as he kicks start the year with a new Street Rap Tune titled “Awon Temi” which features the fast rising act “Johnsynarno” from same hood.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Kush-Werey-Ft.-Johnsynarno-Awon-Temi-Prod-By.-Sensebeatz.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Kush Werey Ft. Johnsynarno – Awon Temi (Prod By. Sensebeatz) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

