MUSIC: KvngCypha – IssaVibe — Nigeria Today

MUSIC: KvngCypha – IssaVibe
KvngCypha releases his 2nd Single of the Year titled ISSA VIBE. If you are really a Shaku~Shaku freak then this song is for You.. Produced by JahzCarter_This Banging Tune would really break him into newer and higher realms
