MUSIC: Kweek Tella – Elomi (Cover) — Nigeria Today

MUSIC: Kweek Tella – Elomi (Cover)

If you think you have heard the best of Indigenous rap flows in Nigeria you may just want to have a re-think after listening to The New Kid On The Block

“Kweek Tella” who is currently receiving massive attention/support & reviews based on his recently “#Ire Cover”

After gaining so much momentum Kweek Tella decided to do justice to Tsalt trending single “Elomi“.

The fast raising indigenous rapper comes creative with some undiluted Inspirational punchline approach which is sure worth a Listen.

I suggest you stay close to this talent On his socials @kweektella he’s definitely gonna give a lot of rappers a run for their money!

Listen & Download ‘Kweek Tella – Elomi” below



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Kweek-Tella_-_Elomi-Cover.mp3

