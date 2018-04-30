MUSIC: Laice – Bagga Bagga — Nigeria Today

MUSIC: Laice – Bagga Bagga

It’s a brand new Arewa ratty movement by “Laice” well known as Arewa ratty who is back with a brand new hot sauce well prepared, cooked, served and ready for your consumption, talking of the brand new official hit single titled “Bagga Bagga” which a lot of people have bean anticipating.

The word Bagga Bagga in English means acting smart. The time is now and it’s already here for you, this not the first and not the last time this arewa indigenous (hausa)rapper is coming up with a banger that communicates to the arewa youth as well as fans all over the world easily. If you’ve not downloaded this then go straight ahead and do so to avoid been told…you can support the Arewa ratty movement after you download, listen and share…asap

Enjoy!



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/LAICE-BAGGA-BAGGA-Pro-by-Burning-Soundz.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Laice – Bagga Bagga appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

