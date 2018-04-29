MUSIC: Lil Piro – Nothing Was The Same + Want Some More - 360Nobs.com — Nigeria Today

MUSIC: Lil Piro – Nothing Was The Same + Want Some More – 360Nobs.com
|
|
MUSIC: Lil Piro – Nothing Was The Same + Want Some More
The young talented rapper begins 2018 campaign with 2 jaw dropping records with titles 'Nothing Was The Same' and 'Want Some More' respectively. In Nothing Was The Same, the rapper dishes out strong verses filled with hot bars, showing the rapper's …
